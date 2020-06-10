Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s claim it is ‘too early’ to draw global death toll comparisons mocked by Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson has been accused of refusing to admit to the UK’s sky-high coronavirus death toll by claiming it is “too early” to draw comparisons, in a conflict with Keir Starmer.

The Labour chief attacked the prime minister’s claim to really feel “pride” in his response to the disaster, saying – of the 50,000 possible deaths – “There is no pride in those figures is there?”

And he urged Mr Johnson to be taught “quickly” from different nation’s methods, protesting: “It simply doesn’t wash that we will’t evaluate these figures to different nations.





“It is of little solace to families who have lost someone to be told this is too early to compare and to learn from other countries.”

But Mr Johnson hit again, insisting: “The best scientific evidence and advice is we must wait until the epidemic has been through the whole cycle before we can draw real international comparisons.”

More follows…