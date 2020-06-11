Coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘to scrap two-metre distancing rule in bid to reopen schools’

Boris Johnson wants to end the two-metre social distancing rule by September at the latest to allow schools to fully reopen for the new academic year, according to reports.

Mr Johnson has told ministers he wants to change the rule within weeks, possibly to bring great britain into line with World Health Organisation guidelines advising people keep a distance of one metre, according to The Telegraph.

The news employs the government’s chief scientific officer, Sir Patrick Vallance, suggested the two-metre social distancing measures were not a difficult and fast “scientific rule”.





Asked at Wednesday’s Downing Street briefing whether the restriction may be changed to one metre as schools decide to try to welcome back pupils, Sir Patrick said: “It just isn’t a rule, it is not a scientific rule – this is a risk-based assessment on when risk reduces.

“And the risks are associated with distance – so the risk falls after two metres – time, what mitigating factors you can put in place, which can include whether you are sitting side-by-side, back-to-back or face-to-face, whether you’ve got face covering, whether there is ventilation and other measures.”

1/30 Staff react outside Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 2/30 Staff inside Camberwell bus depot in London, throughout a minute’s silence PA 3/30 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak. PA 4/30 Shoppers observe a minute’s silence in Tescos in Shoreham Getty 5/30 Firefighters outside Godstone fire station PA 6/30 Salford Royal Hospital Getty 7/30 Salford Royal Hospital PA 8/30 Hospital workers take part in a protest calling on the British government to provide PPE across Britain for many workers in care, the NHS as well as other vital public services following a nationwide minute’s silence at University College Hospital in London AP 9/30 A school kids’ poster hanging outside Glenfield Hospital throughout a minute’s silence Getty 10/30 A man holds a placard that reads “People’s health before profit” outside St Thomas hospital Getty 11/30 Staff members applaud away from Royal Derby Hospital, adhering to a minute’s silence PA 12/30 Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, Prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, stand inside 10 Downing Street, London, to observe a minutes silence in tribute to the NHS staff and key workers that have died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 13/30 University College Hospital, London Hospital workers hold placards with the names of their colleagues who have died from coronavirus as they get involved in a protest askin the British government to provide PPE AP 14/30 Staff at Waterloo Station in London, stand to observe a minute’s silence, to pay tribute to NHS and key workers who have died with coronavirus AP 15/30 Medical staff at the Louisa Jordan hospital stand during a UK wide minutes silence to commemorate the important thing workers that have died with coronavirus in Glasgow Getty 16/30 London An NHS worker observes a minute’s silence at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Reuters 17/30 Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London AFP via Getty 18/30 Belfast, Northern Ireland NHS staff observe a minutes silence at Mater Infirmorum Hospital Reuters 19/30 Plymouth NHS workers hold a minute’s silence outside the main entrance of Derriford Hospital Getty 20/30 NHS Frimley Park Hospital staff at the A&E department observe a minute’s silence Getty 21/30 Mater Infirmorum Hospital People applaud after a minutes silence in honour of key workers Reuters 22/30 Waterloo Station, London AP 23/30 Wreaths laid outside Sheffield town hall PA 24/30 A band of trade unionists and supporters standing outside Sheffield town hall PA 25/30 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands outside St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh to observe a minute’s silence in tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 26/30 Staff stand away from Royal Derby Hospital, throughout a minutes silence PA 27/30 London Police officers observe a minutes silence at Guy’s Hospital Reuters 28/30 A woman standing outside Sheffield town hall PA 29/30 Royal Derby Hospital PA 30/30 Leicester, NHS workers throughout a minute’s silence outside Glenfield Hospital Getty

He added: “It is wrong to portray this as a scientific rule that says it is two metres or nothing – that is not what the advice has been and it is not what the advice is now.”

Mr Johnson says he wants all pupils back in classrooms by September, after abandoning plans to have more primary school children straight back in class before England’s summer break – admitting the government have been forced to move “slower than we would have liked in some areas”.

Meanwhile, the prime minister can also be under increasing pressure from his own MPs to scrap the two-metre rule in order to prevent further damage to the economy.

Mr Johnson “instinctively” wants to relax instructions, but is worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus, the Daily Mail reported.

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith told the Mail reducing the two-metre rule to one metre was the “single most important priority to unlock the economy.”

“The difference between one and two metres is the difference between opening the economy properly and seeing it bump along at the bottom without being able to bounce back,” that he added.

“The hospitality sector simply can’t make a living at two metres.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the prime minister had given his strongest hint yet the government may soon relax two-metre rule.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson told the Commons: “I genuinely believe that those measures, the two-metre rule, need now be kept under review.

“As we drive this disease down, as we get the incidence down, working together, I want to make sure we keep that two-metre rule under constant review.”

Additional reporting by agencies