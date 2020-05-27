Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces test and trace system will launch tomorrow

People will be requested to isolate for 14 days if they arrive into contact with somebody contaminated with coronavirus – even when they don’t have signs, Boris Johnson has introduced.

The new NHS test and trace programme will launch on Thursday throughout England, involving a military of 25,000 contact tracers and an extra 25,000 folks working to course of exams.

Tracers will search out anybody who has been inside two metres of an contaminated particular person for greater than 15 minutes with out protecting gear.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

These folks will be contacted and requested to isolate at dwelling for a fortnight. The authorities doesn’t plan to nice those that refuse to obey the isolation order however ministers do have the facility to sanction folks if vital.

An NHS app – at present be trialled on Isle of Wight – that goals to alert people after they’ve are available contact with an contaminated particular person, nevertheless, is predicted to be launched at a later date.

Similar measures seen as very important to decreasing the transmission charge of Covid-19 have already been launched in nations similar to Singapore and Germany.

Earlier, the chief govt of NHS suppliers Chris Hopson mentioned healthcare professionals would really like “dots to be joined up” with the federal government’s observe and trace plan.

“I think what we’re saying here is we are about to enter a dangerous phase, but if we haven’t got the track, test and isolate infrastructure in place, and if we’ve got confidence and trust in the guidelines start to reduce, that feels to us to be really quite a dangerous position,” he mentioned.

“So if I used to be a kind of choose committee chairman, I might be asking the query – Prime Minister, given we’re not going to have the world-class test and trace in by June 1, when will it’s out there?

“How can you restore the trust and confidence in the social distancing guidelines that has been lost over the last four days, given that we are entering this dangerous phase?”

Asked why the federal government’s system wouldn’t be world class, Mr Hopson mentioned “we need to build local test and trace capacity and that is simply not going to be in place”.

More follows…