Coronavirus: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan tests positive

Amitabh Bachchan, among India’s most commonly known film actors, has tested positive for Covid-19, that he told his millions of Twitter followers.

“I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” he wrote.

His son, Abhishek, later tweeted he’d also tested positive.

Bachchan, 77, has been involved with 200 films since learning to be a star five decades ago.

He, and Abhishek, 44, have been taken fully to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Amitabh urged anyone who had previously been close to him in the past 10 days to obtain tested.

A hospital official told The Indian Express newspaper he was in a stable condition.

His son described them both as having mild symptoms.

Bachchan Snr has enjoyed starring roles in hit movies such as Zanjeer and Sholay.

His latest film was the comedy Gulabo Sitabo, released on Amazon.

He has also been prominent in assisting the government get its message across in the fight coronavirus.

India has seen a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases, with the total climbing to not quite 821,000 on Saturday – the next highest caseload in the world.

There have been complaints about insufficient testing and frontline medical staff.