Coronavirus: Bill Gates’ at-home testing programme is already testing 300 people a day

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is funding a coronavirus at residence check programme for the Seattle space, that is already testing 300 people a day within the metropolis.

The initiative is getting used to assist researchers perceive how the virus spreads via communities, in response to CBS News.

The programme, named the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN), is testing people with or with out signs, as a way to observe the virus and supply Covid-19 check outcomes.





SCAN collects data reminiscent of age, race and zip code, and the researchers are aiming to search out out the effectiveness of social distancing measures and college closures.

If Seattle residents signal as much as the scheme, they are going to be despatched a self-swab package and given entry to the SCAN portal, the place they are going to be capable to see their outcomes whereas at residence.





In a weblog submit on his web site Gates Notes, that was revealed on Tuesday, Mr Gates stated analysis alongside testing is wanted to assist deal with the pandemic.

“In any fight, it’s important to know your enemy. Unfortunately, in our battle against Covid-19, there’s a lot that we still don’t know,” he stated.

“More testing, of course, will help us answer them. But with tests in short supply in many parts of the world, including the US, it is impossible to test everyone — at least for now.”

He added that the check has been particularly made for residence use, to permit residents to proceed social distancing measures and to ensure they don’t put others in danger by travelling to a testing centre.

“The key advantage of this at-home testing approach is that people don’t need to go to a clinic, where they risk exposing themselves or others to infection,” he stated.

SCAN was developed from a flu surveillance programme that was initially arrange in 2018, to assist observe the unfold of respiratory sicknesses.

When the primary case of coronavirus within the US was detected simply exterior of Seattle, SCAN was created in partnership with King County’s public well being company to particularly observe Covid-19.

The 64-year-old confirmed that the programme is not aiming to switch already present medical care, however is getting used to assist analysis the unfold of the outbreak.

Last month, Mr Gates criticised the testing system within the US, and stated that getting fast entry to a check is determined by “who you know.”

“This focus on the number of tests understates the cacophony of the mistakes we have made in our testing system,” he informed CNN.

“The access to that testing system is very unequal. The wrong people are being tested and any time you don’t get results in less than 24 hours, the value of the test is dramatically reduced,” Mr Gates stated.

According to a monitoring project hosted by Johns Hopkins University, there at the moment are greater than 1.three million people who’ve examined optimistic for coronavirus within the US. The dying toll has reached a minimum of 84,136.