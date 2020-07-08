Image copyright

US Democratic challenger Joe Biden has said he will reverse President Donald Trump’s move to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) “on day one” if he wins November’s election.

Mr Trump formally began the take out on Tuesday after signalling the relocate May. He said the WHO was under China’s control throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The process could just take at least per year.

Mr Trump currently trails Mr Biden in the race for president by way of a margin in excess of 10 percentage points.

Analysts have urged caution in interpreting the polls, but Mr Biden’s lead is far greater than that of Mr Trump’s 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton at exactly the same point in the campaign.

Trump’s claims against WHO fact-checked

US-China battle over coronavirus

Many voters are concerned by the administration’s handling the pandemic and its own economic fallout.

There have already been almost three million confirmed cases of the virus in america and more than 130,000 deaths, a lot more than in just about any other country. Meanwhile, tens of millions have lost their jobs.

What did Mr Biden and others say?

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Mr Biden said the US was better off working within the international community on global health issues.

“Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health,” he said.

“On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage.”

Democrats in Congress confirmed that the legislature have been notified of the president’s decision.

Robert Menendez, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter: “Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the united states from the WHO amid a pandemic.

“It leaves Americans sick and America alone.”

China also deplored Mr Trump’s move, saying it would hit poorer countries hardest.

“This decision of the United States undermines international efforts and will have grave implications – specifically for the developing countries that urgently need international support,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

“We urge the United States to fulfil its international responsibilities and obligations and to show the responsibility of a big country.”

What light emitting diode to this move?

Explaining the decision, a senior US administration official told CBS News that Washington had detailed the reforms that it wanted the WHO to make and engaged with it directly, but that the WHO had refused to act.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship,” the official was quoted as saying.

Mr Trump first announced in April he was going to halt US funding for the WHO unless it undertook “substantive improvements” within 30 days.

Then in late May that he said the united states “will be terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and directing those funds” to other global public health charities.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised China’s early handling of the outbreak

“The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” that he said, adding that China had “instigated a global pandemic”.

The president accused China of pressurising the WHO to “mislead the world” about the virus, without giving evidence for his allegations.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization,” the president said.

What will the consequences be?

The US is the worldwide health agency’s largest single contributor, providing more than $400m (£324m; €360m) in 2019, around 15% of its total budget.

Under a Congress resolution in 1948, the united states can withdraw but must give a year’s notice and may pay outstanding fees, even though it is unclear where Mr Trump stands on that.

The withdrawal will call into question the WHO’s financial viability and the continuing future of its many programmes promoting healthcare and tackling illness.

Other countries, including Germany and the united kingdom, have said they have no intention of withdrawing funding from the WHO, which can be coordinating an international initiative to develop a vaccine against Covid-19.

What is the WHO – and who funds it?