Coronavirus: Biden and Trump face off over China

As the US grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump and and his doubtless election rival, Joe Biden, have been locking horns over the dealing with of the disaster.

They’ve traded accusations about entry to China for US well being consultants, and restrictions on flights from China following the outbreak.

We’ve been a few of these claims and counter-claims.

Claim 1

President Trump didn’t get US well being officers into China to examine the outbreak

Mr Biden has mentioned there was “no effort” by the president to get US officers into China to examine the preliminary outbreak, and additionally claimed that “Trump never got a CDC team on the ground in China.”

But the Trump administration says it did attempt.

Health Secretary Alex Azar told journalists in late January that the US had provided on 6 January to ship a staff from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – a proposal that was repeated later that month and in February.

The CDC is the highest authorities physique answerable for defending public well being.

Two US consultants did get into China as a part of a multinational delegation from the World Health Organization, which went in mid-February.

These have been Weigong Zhou from the US CDC, and Clifford Lane from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

It’s additionally price including that the CDC itself has had an workplace in China for many years (extra on this additional down).

Claim 2

Trump allowed 40,000 individuals to journey to US from China after the journey ban

President Trump and Mr Biden have additionally clashed over how hermetic the restrictions launched on journey from China are.

Mr Trump issued an order on 31 January which stopped foreign nationals who had been in China in the previous two weeks from entering the US. This got here into impact on 2 February.

An advert by the Biden campaign claims the president let 40,000 travellers into the US from China after he signed the order. President Trump has hit again, saying these have been US residents coming house.

The order does have exemptions for US residents, authorized residents, and non-citizen kinfolk with shut ties.

Flight knowledge analysed by the New York Times exhibits 40,000 individuals arrived within the US immediately from China within the two months after President Trump’s restrictions.

We do not know what number of of those have been US residents, however it’s unlikely all of them have been – as President Trump claims – with different exemptions additionally making use of.

Claim 3

President Trump reduce the numbers of US illness consultants in China earlier than the outbreak

This declare by Mr Biden refers back to the presence of a CDC workplace inside China, which it is maintained for many years.

Joe Biden mentioned: “We had over 44, if I’m not mistaken, people from the CDC in China, to observe what was going on. The president brought home the vast majority of them and I think left only four in place.”

Mr Biden is correct that general numbers of CDC employees in China have come down considerably, however he is not appropriate in regards to the numbers.

The CDC website says that as of March this year there have been 14 employees in complete working in China – three from the US and 11 employed regionally.

That’s down from 47 CDC employees a yr earlier, eight of whom have been US workers and 39 of whom have been regionally recruited.

Mr Biden additional alleges {that a} key US professional position inside China has not been crammed.

He mentioned: “We had an American official stationed inside the Chinese disease control agency serving as our eyes and ears. President Trump left the position vacant as the outbreak hit.”

It’s true that the final American – a CDC worker – left her position in China’s illness management company in 2019 earlier than the coronavirus emerged, and was not changed.

When President Trump was requested about this on 22 March, he mentioned that media studies in regards to the CDC have been “100 percent wrong” and then referred the query to Robert Redfield, the CDC director, who was with him.

Mr Redfield mentioned the CDC “China office is actually being augmented, as we speak,” however did not clarify why this explicit position had ceased.

Claim 4

Biden known as Trump xenophobic for China journey ban

President Trump claims Mr Biden “went crazy” and known as him “xenophobic” for banning individuals coming into the US from China.

When the order was introduced, Mr Biden did say it wasn’t the time for “Donald Trump’s record of hysterical xenophobia”, and the subsequent day tweeted a similar message.

The Biden marketing campaign says this wasn’t a reference to the journey restrictions, however to the president’s general document in workplace.

Mr Biden has by no means particularly mentioned he opposed journey restrictions per se, however he did say in March that “travel restrictions based on favouritism and politics, rather than risk, will be counter-productive”.

He publicly supported the journey ban in early April, along with his marketing campaign saying: “Science supported this ban, therefore he did too.”

President Trump has additionally mentioned Mr Biden wrote him a letter of apology relating to his feedback in regards to the China journey restrictions, however this is not true, based on the Biden marketing campaign.

