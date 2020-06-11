Coronavirus: Belgium’s Prince Joachim fined for breaking Spain’s lockdown

Image copyright

A Belgian prince who contracted coronavirus after breaking lockdown rules in Spain has been fined €10,400 ($11,800).

Prince Joachim was issued with the penalty for failing continually to observe a 14-day quarantine period after arriving in the united states.

The prince, 28, found its way to Spain for an internship on 24 May, but attended a gathering in the southern city of Córdoba two days later.

He has since apologised.

“I deeply regret my actions,” the prince said in a statement after reports in regards to the party emerged in Spanish media late last month. He added that he would “accept the consequences”.

He has 15 days to pay for the fine, in which case the total amount will be paid off by half.

Spain imposed a mandatory two-week quarantine for all international arrivals on 15 May.

Prince Joachim is really a nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe and 10th in line to the throne.

More than 27,000 people have died of coronavirus in Spain since the outbreak began.