Coronavirus: Belgium Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party

A Belgium prince has contracted coronavirus after attending a party throughout lockdown in Spain, the nation’s royal palace says.

Prince Joachim, 28, travelled from Belgium to Spain for an internship on 26 May, the palace stated.

Two days later, he went to a party within the southern metropolis of Córdoba, earlier than testing positive for Covid-19.

Spanish reviews recommend the prince, a nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe, was amongst 27 individuals on the party.

Under Córdoba’s lockdown guidelines, a party of this dimension could be a breach of laws, as gatherings of not more than 15 individuals are at present permitted.

Spanish police have launched an investigation into the party. Those discovered to have flouted lockdown guidelines might be fined as much as €10,000 (£9,000; $11,100).

Everyone who attended the party is alleged to be in quarantine. Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Princess Astrid and 10th in line to the Belgian throne, is alleged to have delicate coronavirus signs.

Rafaela Valenzuela, a consultant of the Spanish authorities in Córdoba, condemned the party, calling those that attended “irresponsible”.

“I feel surprised and angry. An incident of this type stands out at a moment of national mourning for so many dead,” she stated.

The party was first coated by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, which cited a doc from the Andalucian authorities however didn’t identify the prince.

Belgian media have since confirmed with the palace that Prince Joachim was in Spain, the place he stays.

The prince is thought to have a long-standing relationship with a Spanish lady, reported to be Victoria Ortiz.

Spain is within the means of rising from one of many strictest lockdowns in Europe. It outlined a four-stage plan on 4 May to begin easing the lockdown, which noticed youngsters below 14 confined to their properties for six weeks.

The nation stated it was transferring to a second part from 1 June for 70% of Spaniards, leaving solely main cities below tighter restrictions.

Spain has among the many highest variety of coronavirus circumstances and deaths on this planet. As of Saturday, the nation had 239,228 infections and 27,125 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.