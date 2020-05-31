Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim apologises for Spanish lockdown party

Image copyright

A Belgian prince who contracted coronavirus after attending a party throughout lockdown in Spain has apologised and “will accept the consequences”.

“I deeply regret my actions,” he stated in an announcement on Sunday.

Prince Joachim, 28, travelled from Belgium to Spain for an internship on 26 May, however went to a party two days later within the southern metropolis of Córdoba.

Spanish experiences recommend the prince, a nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe, was amongst 27 folks on the party.

“I apologise for not respecting all quarantine measures during my trip,” his assertion reads, including: “In these difficult times I did not want to offend anyone.”

Córdoba’s lockdown guidelines allow not more than 15 folks at gatherings.

Spanish police have launched an investigation into the party. Those discovered to have flouted lockdown guidelines could possibly be fined as much as €10,000 (£9,000; $11,100).

Everyone who attended the party is claimed to be in quarantine. Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Princess Astrid and 10th in line to the Belgian throne, is claimed to have gentle coronavirus signs.

Spain is within the means of rising from one of many strictest lockdowns in Europe. It outlined a four-stage plan on 4 May to begin easing the lockdown, which noticed youngsters below the age of 14 confined to their houses for six weeks.

The nation stated it was shifting to a second part from 1 June for 70% of Spaniards, leaving solely main cities below tighter restrictions.

Spain has among the many highest variety of coronavirus circumstances and deaths on the planet. As of Sunday, the nation had 239,479 infections and 27,127 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.