One of Spain’s most famous landmarks, the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, has reopened its doors to visitors for the very first time since it was shut in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the very first few days, access to the soaring structure will be given only to those who helped fight the herpes virus in the town, including healthcare workers and police officers.

The next phase will dsicover residents of Barcelona granted free access to the building, created by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.

Gaudi’s still unfinished masterpiece may be the most visited building in Spain, attracting about 4.5 million people in a normal year.

Opening to a restricted number of key workers on Saturday meant that distancing measures could possibly be followed, while visitors also wore masks.

For the past 90 days, the Sagrada Familia has stood empty of visitors because of restrictions in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Tourists will be allowed back in at a later time, which is yet to be announced.

On Friday, a large-scale cleaning operation took place at the popular tourist attraction prior to the reopening.

Spain has recorded more than 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 28,385 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

