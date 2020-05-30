Coronavirus: Backlash after Trump signals US exit from WHO

Image copyright

President Donald Trump has been criticised at residence and overseas after asserting he’s ending US ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The EU urged him to rethink the choice, whereas Germany’s well being minister referred to as it a “disappointing setback for international health”.

The head of the US Senate’s well being committee, a Republican like Mr Trump, mentioned now was not the time to go away.

Mr Trump mentioned the WHO had failed to carry China to account over coronavirus.

The WHO, a UN company that helps nations promote healthcare and sort out outbreaks of illness, has confronted common criticism from the US president over its dealing with of the outbreak.

He suspended US funding to the WHO final month and on Friday completely halted the fee, which final yr stood at greater than $400m (£324m; €360m), the most important single contribution at round 15% of its complete funds.

What has the response been to the US transfer?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and prime EU diplomat, Josep Borrell, mentioned in a press release: “In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced co-operation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided.

“We urge the US to rethink its introduced determination.”

German Health Minister Jens Spahn described the setback as “disappointing” although he accepted the WHO “wants reform”.

“The EU should take a number one position and interact extra financially,” he mentioned.

A spokesperson for the UK mentioned: “Coronavirus is a global challenge and the World Health Organization has an important role to play in leading the international health response. We have no plans to withdraw our funding.”

The chair of the US Senate Health Committee, Lamar Alexander, mentioned the transfer might hamper the invention of a vaccine towards Covid-19 and urged a reversal of the choice within the “strongest terms possible”.

“Certainly there needs to be a good, hard look at mistakes the World Health Organization might have made in connection with coronavirus, but the time to do that is after the crisis has been dealt with, not in the middle of it,” he mentioned.

Ex-presidential candidate and US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted: “President Trump’s decision to leave the @WHO during a global pandemic alienates our allies, undermines our global leadership, and threatens the health of the American people.”

Anders Nordstrom, a former WHO performing director basic, mentioned he was “deeply concerned” the transfer would enhance political stress at a time when “we need to have global solidarity”.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize referred to as the choice “unfortunate”.

WHO member states agreed on 19 May to arrange an unbiased inquiry into the worldwide response to the pandemic.

What was behind Trump’s determination?

Speaking on the White House, Mr Trump mentioned: “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

It is just not clear when any US withdrawal may happen. A 1948 settlement between the US and WHO permits for one yr’s discover earlier than pulling out.

Mr Trump has accused China of making an attempt to cowl up the outbreak of coronavirus, which occurred within the metropolis of Wuhan late final yr.

He additionally says that “China has total control over the World Health Organization”.

The president accused China of pressurising the WHO to “mislead the world” in regards to the virus, with out elaborating.

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised China's early dealing with of the outbreak

“The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” he mentioned.

The US will redirect its funds for the WHO to different well being teams.

More than 102,000 folks within the US have misplaced their lives to Covid-19 – by far the largest loss of life toll on this planet.

Opponents say Mr Trump is making an attempt to deflect criticism of his dealing with of the pandemic forward of his re-election bid this yr.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has mentioned that Mr Trump is making an attempt to mislead the general public, smear China and “shift the blame for [the US’s] own incompetent response”.

