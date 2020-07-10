Coronavirus autopsies: Small vessel blood clotting found in patients, pathologist says

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, the chairman of the department of pathology at NYU Langone Medical Center, spoke to Erin Burnett on OutFront Thursday night.

Some Covid-19 patients are recognized to develop blood clotting dilemmas, but the degree and the extent to which occurring was referred to as “dramatic” by Rapkiewicz.

In early stages of the pandemic, bedside clinicians noticed plenty of blood clotting “in lines and various large vessels,” she said.

“What we saw at autopsy was sort of an extension of that,” she said. “The clotting had not been only in the large vessels but in addition in small vessels.

“And this was dramatic, because though we might have expected it in the lungs, we found it in almost every organ that we looked at in our autopsy study,” she said. Rapkiewicz’s study outlining her findings was published by the end of June in The Lancet journal EClinicalMedicine. The autopsies also showed something unusual about megakaryocytes, or large bone marrow cells. They usually do not circulate away from bones and lungs, Rapkiewicz said. “We found them in the heart and the kidneys and the liver and other organs,” she said. “Notably in the heart, megakaryocytes produce something called platelets that are intimately involved in blood clotting.”

Researchers hope to understand how these cells influence small vessel clotting in Covid-19, she said. Pathologists have been astonished by something they missed. During early stages of the pandemic, doctors thought the virus would provoke inflammation in the center with myocarditis, she said. But autopsies have found a really low incidents of myocarditis, Rapkiewicz said. She said any particular one of the “opportunities — if there is one to count in the virus” is that pathologists have had an opportunity to examine the organs of several Covid-19 victims and investigate the disease processes that happen. She said that opportunity really was not available with H1N1 or the original SARS outbreak.

Source link