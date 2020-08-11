Coronavirus: Australia’s Northern Territory extends border restrictions for virus hotspots



The Northern Territory – which re-opened in May – has actually flagged a long-lasting restriction on hotspot state visitors.





Australia’s remote Northern Territory (NT) will keep its borders near to coronavirus-affected states for a minimum of another 18 months, authorities state.

Australia is fighting a 2nd wave in its south-east, with about 8,000 active cases in Melbourne and smaller sized clusters in Sydney.

But in other places around the nation, the virus has actually successfully been gotten rid of.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has actually stated interstate travel restrictions will likely continue up until Christmas.

Last week, Queensland re-closed its borders to New South Wales – that includes Sydney – and the Australian Capital Territory.

Officials in the sparsely-populated NT, which hasn’t had an infection because May, stated an “18-month window” disallowing visitors from virus hotspots was simply a “conservative” projection.

People from those hotspots can still go into the territory however needs to finish an obligatory 14- day hotel quarantine at their own expense, which has …