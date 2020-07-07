Coronavirus Australia: Victoria second wave costs $1bn a week

Victoria’s horror second wave of COVID-19 is set to cost the national economy an estimated $1billion per week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned.

Business leaders have also issued dire warnings hundreds of thousands of jobs and businesses might be under threat after Premier Daniel Andrews announced that he was sending Melbourne back to lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Mitchell Shire to the north of the state capital will also re-enter stage three social distancing restrictions after Victoria confirmed a record 191 cases on Tuesday.

Police will be deploying number-plate recognition software to trace drivers and ensure people only leave their property for important reasons – work and study, giving or receiving care, searching for essentials and daily exercise near their current address.

The return to strict social distancing rules comes as the border between Victoria and New South Wales was closed for the very first time in 100 years over night.

Specialist public order police stand guard outside of the 120 Racecourse Road housing complex on Tuesday. The second wave sweeping the state may cost the national economy approximately $1billion per week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said

Melbourne is being locked down again after Victoria confirmed a record 191 cases of the virus on Tuesday. Volunteer health workers pictured at St. Johns Ambulance Victoria pop-up hospital at the Melbourne Showgrounds on Tuesday

Premier Andrews said while Melbourne’s outer border wouldn’t become a ‘hard checkpoint’ with checks for each vehicles, police will be tracking registrations to inform where a car is coming from.

Mr Andrews said there clearly was ‘no alternative’ to bans on two different people or more gathering who do not live together – and limiting pubs, cafes and restaurants to takeaway only.

But Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Paul Guerra has said the re-imposed restrictions would leave the state’s barely recovering economy in tatters.

‘Victoria is currently at least 8 weeks behind other country,’ he told The Australian.

‘It’s our view that JobKeeper should really be extended for at least 8 weeks for Victorian businesses. People have only started reopening back to where they were 8 weeks ago.’

Premier Andrews hinted during Tuesday’s press conference the wage subsidy package could be extended for Victorians – but that would be a decision for Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the us government.

Mr Frydenberg said on Tuesday night the estimation of a $6billion hit to the national economy from the Melbourne lockdown was based on Victorian output getting back together about a quarter of Australia’s economy.

The whole of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire north from the city will probably be placed back to lock down regarding six weeks coming from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded 191 new situations of coronavirus – their worst determine yet. Pictured: A guide showing the suburban areas in lockdown

Pictured: New South Wales Police officials speak to motorists crossing the particular border in between NSW in addition to Victoria about Tuesday. Police will be implementing number-plate reputation software in order to where motorists have come from

Dozens associated with medical staff gather not in the Sutton Street housing complicated on Tuesday as screening continues around the third total day from the total lockdown of nine housing percentage high-rise systems in Melbourne

Nearly a dozen NSW Police representatives are imagined speaking to motorists crossing coming from Victoria directly into New South Wales because the border had been closed coming from 11.59pm on Tuesday

Mr Frydenberg said Victoria would be furnished with ‘all the particular support necessary’ by the government to pull that through the scary outbreak.

In May, he’d said the particular national expense of social isolating restrictions might be about $4billion for every week they continue in place.

Defending the particular drastic go back to draconian actions in Victoria – simply two months following your first stage of lockdown restrictions started to ease – University of Sydney infectious conditions expert Professor Robert Booy said we were holding needed to stop as many as a few,000 attacks in Victoria by the end from the month.

‘When you could have something which doubling each four or five days and nights that’s why you may go coming from three situations to 3000 in less than 2 months,’ he or she told The Age.

Police officials gather outdoors Sydney’s home-based terminal just before being transferred to various areas of the New South Wales border together with Victoria about Tuesday

Josh Frydenberg stated on Tuesday night the charge to the countrywide economy as a result of the Melbourne lockdown had been sizeable

Lockdown could effect Victoria motel program The way forward for Victoria’s bothered hotel retreat program is within question among a spike in COVID-19 cases as well as the looming lockdown for metro Melbourne. It implies Victoria may not be able to acknowledge any more delivered travellers following your temporary feint of worldwide flights to states comes to an end next week. Premier Daniel Andrews said he is focused on dealing with the spike of coronavirus cases in the neighborhood and improving a go back to stage 3 restrictions. ‘Our emphasis is, correctly, on coping with extra situations, on coping with outbreaks, in addition to doing every thing we can to be able to enforce these kinds of lockdowns and ensure they job,’ he or she said. This graph displays how local community transmission offers soared inside Victoria because a second wave associated with COVID-19 holds the state ‘We may not be inside a placement to curriculum vitae (taking delivered travellers) all this two-week pause.’ International plane tickets into Victoria were resourced for two days on June 30 in addition to a contencioso inquiry had been announced in to the state’s motel quarantine method following wide-spread claims associated with infection control removes. The premier about Tuesday pressured no choice had been manufactured about whether or not Victoria would certainly keep taking international plane tickets and he required to speak to Prime Minister Scott Morrison regarding it.

Hundreds of Australian Defence Force troops are usually meanwhile becoming deployed to assist ring-fence Melbourne as the Victorian capital will be forced directly into a second coronavirus lockdown.

Hundreds more are actually dispatched to protect the just one,000-kilometre Victoria-New South Wales border.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed on Tuesday afternoon to be able to a demand from Premier Andrews the other point is 260 ADF personnel to assist close highways across Melbourne.

Between 350 in addition to 500 other folks will help NSW authorities encourage the covered interstate edge.

The troops may support law enforcement operations with out directly including themselves inside law enforcement exercise.

Shoppers are actually seen queuing outside Melbourne supermarkets (pictured) before lockdown measures enter into play on Wednesday night

‘Defence is able to provide help for a range of eventualities in both declares and will always work to back up states in addition to territories any time requested,’ a Defence spokeswoman stated.

There are already 200 ADF staff supporting coronavirus testing inside Victoria.

The express recorded yet another 191 attacks on Tuesday, while NSW reported more effective new situations, including 2 in the edge town associated with Albury.

Panic-buying clients flocked to be able to Coles in addition to Woolworths grocery stores in Melbourne on Tuesday night before lockdown measures enter into force.

Shortly following Mr Andrews’ announcement, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt suggested Victoria’s second wave could have been prevented, while a good infectious illness expert stated the break out could ‘definitely’ spread to parts of the country.

Despite becoming allowed to go shopping during lockdown, large lists of customers looked outside Melbourne’s supermarkets about Tuesday night time as inhabitants stocked through to supplies just before six weeks associated with home confinement.

‘If anyone inside Melbourne will be wondering, indeed the superstore is already a terrifying location to be,’ a Twitter post scans.

Mounted authorities are imagined outside casing commission houses in Flemington on Tuesday

‘Melbourne, you keep in mind how to anxiety shop, therefore useful,’ another twitter update says.

It employs Coles in addition to Woolworths taken out nearly all purchasing restrictions from stores throughout Australia about Tuesday.

‘We inquire that clients continue to purchase only what they want and notice all protection and bodily distancing actions in our retailers,’ a Coles speaker said.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt advised A Current Affair on Tuesday night the effect of the Victorian second wave is ‘more significant as compared to anybody experienced anticipated’.

MELBOURNE’S SECOND LOCKDOWN – WHAT YOU OUGHT TO KNOW The six-week lockdown begins at 11.59pm about Wednesday. AREAS AGAIN UNDER PERIOD THREE LIMITATIONS: Metropolitan Melbourne masking 30 Local Government Areas – Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Boroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Melton, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges, Hobsons Bay. Mitchell Shire which include the cities of Broadford, Kilmore, Seymour, Tallarook, Pyalong and Wallan. WHAT WILL CLOSE UP AGAIN: * Community sport * Indoor sporting activities and entertainment including domains in addition to stadiums * Swimming pools, saunas and bathhouses * Food courts * Indoor and outdoor cinemas * Casino and gaming * Brothels and remove clubs * Beauty and private care services * Holiday accommodation in addition to camping * Play companies in addition to playgrounds * Galleries, museums and zoos VISTORS AND OPEN PUBLIC GATHERINGS: * No visitors permitted in homes * Public gatherings in addition to exercise can simply be with instant household or maybe more people ALLOWED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES: * Fishing in addition to boating * Tennis, golf and surfing OPEN FOR BUSINESS: * Retail subject to density * Markets for drink and food only * Hairdressers HOSPITALITY: * Cafes, eating places, pubs, night clubs and night clubs return to drinks delivery only REAL ESTATE: * Return to distant auctions * Inspections by simply appointment only INTIMATE COMPANIONS: * Visits allowed SECOND ROOM RESIDENCE: * No visits outside of the restricted locations – susceptible to conditions HOLIDAYS: * Can become completed by simply those previously on getaway * No new holiday travel coming from 11.59pm on July 8 FUNERALS: * Ten individuals, plus all those conducting the particular funeral WEDDINGS: * Five individuals (couple, witnesses and celebrant) RELIGIOUS EVENTS: * Broadcast simply.

‘What we have been facing right now, the reply we had prepared for, regrettably, is about a size that is more than was predicted,’ he or she said.

Mr Hunt said the particular outbreak could have been avoided experienced it not recently been for substantial quarantine removes throughout the express.

‘A hotel retreat breach is definitely an avoidable break,’ he or she said. ‘We have been capable to successfully apply that inside seven away from eight declares and areas, they have carried out a amazing job about the country.

Residents will still be capable to shop for necessities under period three limitations, but that will didn’t cease keen buyers queuing outdoors stores

‘The Victorian government offers acknowledged this is a break that could and may have been averted.

‘There have been requirements, and what we now have seen is they may have been managed and protected around the world. Unfortunately, there were real in addition to significant removes within Victoria with significant consequences, huge consequences, and this is the reason why there is a judicial query, question, inquiry, interrogation.

‘Right across the particular country, the combination of edge control, screening, tracing, in addition to distancing allows us to be able to fly towards the curve.

‘In Victoria those removes show just how dangerous in addition to deadly the condition is and exactly how contagious it truly is, but we will get there. We know how to undertake it.’

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the effect of the Victorian second wave is ‘more significant as compared to anybody experienced anticipated’

Australian World Health Organisation adviser Professor Mary-Louise McLaws told The Project Victoria’s spike in the event was the results of a ‘perfect storm’ in addition to said constraints were raised too soon.

‘Sadly is actually a arriving together associated with a lots of issues that have got caused this particular spike,’ she stated.

‘And it’s a thing that the government bodies could have been proactively identifying in addition to working towards, had these people identified loved ones clusterings before, to try to provide them with verbal guidelines on how to stop further contamination.’

Professor McLaws stated Victorians ought to wear encounter masks in public areas and contended the particular the outbreak may ‘definitely’ distribute outside of Melbourne.

‘Everybody in Melbourne during the institution holidays ought not to be travelling to territorial areas,’ she stated.

‘They must work, because you may want it avoiding, because after that we will be inside even worse difficulty.’

Shoppers are actually urged to simply buy the actual need to prevent the panic purchasing restrictions noticed over the last couple of months. Pictured: a full basket in a Melbourne grocery store on Tuesday

Year 11 in addition to 12 learners and specific schools goes back to school but getaways will be prolonged by a week for individuals up to yr 10, together with remote understanding a probability after that.

Restrictions for the remainder of Victoria continue to be the same – but residents can only enter Melbourne for care–giving, essential shopping and work or study.

Mr Andrews said the new lockdown was essential to avoid ‘thousands and thousands’ of cases and ‘many, many people in hospital.’

‘This is a pandemic and it will kill thousands of people if it gets completely away from us,’ he said.

Mr Andrews said case numbers will ‘get worse before they get better’.

After he announced the new lockdown, Victorian Opposition leader Michael O’Brien savaged him for ‘failing to accept responsibility for his own mistakes’.

Dozens of cases from the Melbourne outbreak have been traced back to breaches in the hotel quarantine system after private security guards used by the government instead of the police interacted with patients and took the virus home to their families.

New lockdown: Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet. Pictured: Police and nurses wearing protective equipment outside tower blocks in north Melbourne

Enforcement: Police will stop people leaving Melbourne with roadblocks and booze bus-style vehicle checks, effectively sealing 5million people inside the city. Pictured: Officers outside public housing estates in Melbourne

He said: ‘Daniel Andrews let the COVID-19 genie out of the bottle with hotel quarantine bungles and now everyone’s paying the price for it. This is going to be devastating for so many families, so many small businesses, so many jobs that just may not be there in six weeks’ time.’

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton confirmed 37 new cases are linked to outbreaks and 154 are under investigation, bringing the state’s total to 2,824 cases.

Thirteen new cases are linked to nine Melbourne tower blocks which have suffered 69 cases and been placed under hard lockdown since Saturday, meaning inhabitants cannot leave for any reason without special approval.

Workers carrying boxes of protection supplies help keen key workers safe outside locked-down tower blocks in north Melbourne. Premier Daniel Andrews said the new lockdown was essential to avoid ‘thousands and thousands’ of cases and ‘many, many people in hospital.’

Pictures from the housing commission blocks today show firefighters dressed in hazmat suits preparing to enter in the buildings to deliver milk and bread while dozens of police stand guard outside.

Victoria’s new case total is the second-highest of any state after New South Wales recorded 212 new cases on 28 March during the peak of the pandemic in Australia.

But many of those were returned travellers and their close contacts, meaning the Victoria outbreak is far more dangerous and a ‘threat to the nation’ because the cases are transmitting rapidly among the local community.

Earlier on Tuesday 650 police and 350 soldiers set up road blocks and drones along the 1,000km-long New South Wales-Victoria border before it is shut down at midnight tonight regarding the first time since Spanish Flu struck in 1919.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott said Victoria should help pay for border closure because it was ’caused by a situation in Melbourne’ as he called the shutdown a ‘sad situation for Australia’.

Volunteers have been delivering food to public housing residents. Pictured: A stack of food in addition to supplies stored before distribution

One carpet-cleaner described the conditions in the towers as ‘worse than prison’ because residents are not allowed outside. Pictured: Workers help deliver food to residents