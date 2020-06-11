Coronavirus Australia update: borders, airlines and outdoor gatherings on the agenda as national cabinet meets – politics live | Australia news

17:20
More protests are in the pipeline for this week-end.
In NSW, police have declared the in the pipeline Black Lives Matter event ‘unauthorised’ and said they might be upholding the health control orders.
Scott Morrison, while saying there clearly was “no slavery in Australia” (there was) has additionally said any more protesters should really be fined. It’s going to get very, very messy.
17:14
Good morning
It’s a sitting day and national cabinet, so aren’t we lucky ducks.
Yesterday, both the prime minister and the treasurer resulted in the heat on states to re-open the borders (while also condemning Black Lives Matter protesters for setting right back the easing of restrictions and ignoring any contradiction in what they were saying)
The closed states have mostly pointed to July as when they’ll be comfortable reopening. That’s what Scott Morrison says was section of the national cabinet plan. But because politics is back, so is the border open push.
Queensland, in which a state election is to be held in October, is bearing the brunt of it. Even though the NT, WA and South Australia are also closed. So memories.
We’ll cover that and the rest which happens today. You’ve got Amy Remeikis with you for some of the day. There may not be enough coffee in the world for this Friday.
Ready?