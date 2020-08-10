Coronavirus: Australia records deadliest day but fewer new infections



Victoria has actually taped over 100 deaths in the previous week.





Australia has actually taped its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic amidst a 2nd wave of infections in Melbourne.

Nineteen deaths were reported in Victoria – of which Melbourne is the capital – on Monday.

Victoria has actually now seen about two-thirds of Australia’s overall 314 deaths and around 21,400infections

.

But the rate of everyday infections – though still in the hundreds – has actually dropped in current days, triggering hope that a rigorous lockdown is working.

Melbourne’s 2nd lockdown started over a month back, but homeowners have actually gone through a night-time curfew and more stringent requirements considering that 3 August.

Melbourne lockdown to keep a million employees house

Melbourne authorities ‘assaulted and baited’ over curfew

Workers needs to bring an authorization to leave house, and all non-essential services have actually been shut. Mask- using in public is likewise mandatory.

Victoria reported 322 new cases on Monday, below a high of 725 taped 5 days back. Other states reported …