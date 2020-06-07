Coronavirus Australia live updates: states face pressure to lift restrictions after weekend BLM protests – latest news | Australia news



17:20

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will meet today to discuss “stage three and beyond” of lifting the lockdown restrictions.

The deputy chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said the AHPPC would take into account the potential spread of the virus at the large protests on the weekend. About 30,000 people gathered in both Melbourne and Brisbane and around crowd of 20,000 gathered in Sydney in solidarity around protests over Black Lives Matter and the death of George Floyd, and to protest the number of Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia. Hundreds more gathered in smaller cities and towns.

Kelly told AAP:



At the moment, it won’t change how we are viewing those processes, however in particular states it may do, depending what are the results in relation to (any) cases that crop up.

The protests have seen companies place increased pressure on state governments to open lockdown restrictions, according to a report in The Australian. Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett told the Oz:



Don’t tell me after a large number of people attended the rally, we couldn’t have had a large number of people at the footy on the weekend social distancing. We need to open the borders. We need to start moving.

Protesters at all rallies were told to wear face masks and remain 1.5m apart whenever feasible. Face masks and hand sanitiser were distributed from entry points to the major rallies in Sydney, Melbourne in addition to Brisbane. The order to wear face masks was nearly universally followed.

Victoria’ deputy key health police officer, Annaliese vehicle Diemen, informed reporters last week that the lady was “hopeful” Victoria’s circumstance numbers carry on to pattern downwards. She said:



If we have simply no outbreaks generally speaking in fourteen days, and we carry on to pattern downwards, we will have that like a positive when it comes to low levels associated with community tranny.

Stage three restrictions could notice gatherings associated with up to 100 individuals permitted, workers returning to their jobs, and interstate travel.

Some states are going a bit off publication: in Western Australia get-togethers of upward to 100 people have already been permitted considering that midnight about Saturday, in addition to premier Mark McGowan offers maintained their insistence the hard edge between CALIFORNIA and the remaining country is not going to lift.

As associated with last night, you will find 7,260 confirmed instances of Covid-19 in Australia and regrettably 102 individuals have died.

