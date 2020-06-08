Coronavirus Australia live updates: Mathias Cormann to face grilling over $60bn jobkeeper bungle – latest news | Australia news

In some slightly depressing news, a brand new study published today has found that 75% of Australians hold implicit bias against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The data originates from 10 years of responses to an implicit association test. More than 11,000 responses were analysed. The study found there is no correlation between degree and a decrease in implicit bias, and those younger than 25 and more than 60 held higher rates of bias than those in the middle.

The group with the best rates of bias, either towards or against Indigenous peoples, were Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples themselves, who “statistically speaking they are unbiased”.

17:27

Good morning and welcome to our continued live coverage of the coronavirus in Australia.

Finance minister Mathias Cormann, treasury boss Dr Steven Kennedy, and officials from the Australian Taxation Office, including taxation commissioner Chris Jordan, will face the Covid-19 Senate inquiry today to explain the $60bn accounting error in the budget for the jobkeeper program.

You’ll recall the $1,500-per-fortnight program was forecast to cost $130bn and cover six million workers, but revised down to a $70bn program with only three million applicants.

Today can also be the first day back at school for the final cohort of Victorian students. Students in years three to 10 will return to the class room, and schools have implemented staggered start times and banned access to drinking fountains trying to minimise the spread of any potential illness.

Meanwhile, the federal deputy chief medical officer, Nick Coatsworth, said it might take two to three weeks before it was known if the Black Lives Matter protests at the weekend had caused a spike in cases. The Australian Medical Association yesterday called for everybody who attended a protest to quarantine for 14 days, as a precaution.

And if you need the reminder: today is Tuesday.

