Coronavirus Australia live news: NSW eases restrictions on weddings and funerals – latest updates | Australia news

The Courier Mail studies Nathan Turner, who died at his Blackwater house on Tuesday, and then later examined constructive for Covid-19 (he had not beforehand been examined) and his partner held a party at their home four days earlier.
The 30-year-old had been displaying respiratory sickness signs for a while earlier than his loss of life. He had what authorities describe as a “complicated” medical historical past. His associate has additionally been displaying signs and is in isolation.
Queensland Health authorities are actually making an attempt to check the 20 friends, to make sure a Covid outbreak has not hit central Queensland.
Another day, one other restriction rest.
This time, as much as 20 individuals will be capable to collect at weddings and as much as 50 individuals will be capable to attend a funeral in New South Wales, from Monday.
Queensland will announce its stage two on Sunday.
The ACT will transfer to gatherings of as much as 20 individuals (a room, relying on its dimension) from Saturday.
Little freedoms individuals in all probability received’t take with no consideration (for at the very least six months) are slowly returning.
The nationwide cupboard will meet once more at the moment for the primary time in two weeks. Don’t be fooled by the border barney the leaders have been engaged in – on the subject of nationwide cupboard, they handle to get their shiz collectively.
And it’s Alan Jones’s final day on radio. How are you able to be mad on a day like that?
