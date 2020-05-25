Coronavirus Australia live news: Morrison’s focus shifts to skills and productivity as stimulus nears end – latest updates | Australia news

17: 25
Speaking of stimulus and what follows, you might locate this brand-new Guardian collection intriguing
Good early morning
Well, it’s the head of state’s speech day, which indicates you are going to listen to a great deal of examples concerning medicine and doonas and discouraging the economic climate off of both of them and something-something ICU.
Scott Morrison will certainly attempt and struck the reset switch in advance of the June Parliament sittings, while attempting to make sure every person forgets that pesky $60 bn the federal government was going to obtain today is attempting notto
.
Which indicates every little thing is concentrated on the following couple of months and obtaining service back up and operating.
We’ll cover that, plus all the days various other coronavirus and political advancements as Australia begins to analyze what this brand-new typical resemble.
You have Amy Remeikis with you for a lot of the day.
Ready?