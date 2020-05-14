Coronavirus Australia live news: mental health plan a top priority for national cabinet – latest updates | Australia news

17: 40
There is a press for Australia to arise from lockdown a greener nation.
New research study by the Reserve Bank revealing renewable resource financial investment dropped dramatically in 2015 is sustaining telephone calls for government as well as state federal governments to back modifications to assist the sector rebound as well as drive a post-pandemic recuperation.
Environment editor Adam Morton will certainly stroll you with all the crucial factors in his record listed below:
Gillard handles brand-new clinical research study duty
Former head of state Julia Gillard has actually annouced she will certainly handle a brand-new duty as chair of UK clinical financier titan“Wellcome Trust”
.
The charity is currently buying a variety of research study on COVID-19, consisting of initiatives to establish a vaccination.
In a meeting with ABC concerning her brand-new duty she backed telephone calls for an independent questions right into the pandemic.
If a significant health difficulty for the globe began anywhere, in any type of nation in the world, after that it is great to have a procedure which allows us to discover every lesson to make sure that we can maintain humankind more secure for the future …
It requires tobe research studies, it requires to beunderstood. Not to make sure that fingers canbe sharp, however lessons can be discovered
She will certainly proceed her present duty as chair of BeyondBlue
.
Matilda Boseley right here bringing you today's news as well as updates on Covid-19
National cabinet will certainly be fulfilling today as well as mental health is top of their program, according to AAP, which reports the team of state as well as government leaders will certainly think about a brand-new mental health pandemic plan, wanting to improve assistance solutions.
Leaders will certainly additionally obtain a financial upgrade from the heads of Treasury, the Reserve Bank as well as the superannuation field guard dog.
Guardian Australia’s political editor, Katharine Murphy, reported the grim joblessness numbers launched the other day by the Australian Bureau of Statistics: virtually 600,000 Australians shed their tasks in between March as well as April, joblessness climbed to 6.2%, the underemployment price raised by 4.9 indicate 13.7% as well as the underutilisation price raised by 5.9 indicate 19.9%.
The head of state claimed the numbers were “terribly shocking, although not totally unexpected”.
We’ll be bringing you journalism meeting live as well as maintaining you current on news from around the nation. Let’s begin.