Coronavirus Australia latest updates: virus closes Sydney school as 1,000 defence force personnel deployed to Victoria – live news | Australia news

17:38
Good morning
Covid keeps interrupting lifestyle, with the virus evoking the closure of Lane Cove West primary school in the Lower North Shore, after a Year Two student tested positive for Covid.
Meanwhile, 1,000 ADF troops are being sent to Victoria to help with hotel quarantine and supply logistical support for testing, as one other states are called in to help with get tests through as soon as possible.
There has been a surge in the amount of Victorians being tested for Covid, that has led to delays and perhaps, testing web sites being swamped.
The ADF can there be to help things move a little smoother.
The defence force was called in yesterday after the eight day in a row of Victoria logging double digit infections. Victoria had 20, New South Wales had 10. But despite warnings maybe not to accept travellers from Victorian hotspots, and to avoid heading to Melbourne, the NSW premier is keeping the border open. For now.
And the arts and entertainment rescue package has been unveiled – $250m as a whole, including $90m in concessional loans.
We’ll cover all that news off and more as the day continues. You have Amy Remeikis with you until the early afternoon.