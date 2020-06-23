Coronavirus Australia latest updates: Victoria expands testing as Melbourne at risk of second lockdown – live news | Australia news

I’m sure it’s manageable and it’s also. I mean, you will see community spikes, community outbreaks during the course of the pandemic and New South Wales, it may happen here – just as easily which is why it’s so essential for us to stay vigilant.

It’s an excellent wake-up call to remind us about how precisely contagious the illness is and how quickly it can move out of get a handle on.

But in New South Wales, we are doing everything we could to prevent and prevent community spread and – the warning that I’ve issued within the last few days isn’t any different to what the Victorian Premier has issued.

That is always to say in the event that you live in those hot spots you shouldn’t be travelling anywhere, let alone interstate.

I said to New South Wales businesses also to community organisations – don’t have any such thing to do with those hot spots, that’s just common sense pandemic management.

Whilst community spread remains what it really is, whilst individuals are still chasing those contacts to warn them, to self-isolate and do dozens of things it’s just good sense to make sure that New South Wales businesses and organisations avoid any interaction with anyone from those hot spots unless they know that person has been cleared and doesn’t have Covid and certainly they truly are warnings any Premier would give, specially here in New South Wales where we keep our borders open.