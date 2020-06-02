Coronavirus Australia latest updates: unions, employers and government negotiate industrial relations reforms – live news | Australia news

Look, we all know that it’s a huge ask for the general public servant, however we’re saying to each single one of many 410,000 public service working for the New South Wales Government – we’ve stated to every and each one in every of them, you’ll have a job assure for the following 12 months.

And all we’re asking you to do will not be take a pay rise for the following 12 months.

As I discussed earlier, we actually have a whole lot of people that have left the workforce.

In 90% of the inhabitants that don’t work for the New South Wales public service, 221,000 of these individuals misplaced their jobs in April.

We actually have a whole lot and a whole lot of hundreds of others, and I feel we’re getting sop up to date figures as we speak, who’re on Jobkeeper. Once Jobkeeper runs out, we don’t know what number of of these workers will keep employed and what number of will be a part of the Centrelink queues.

And it’s a really tough time. None of us may have foreshadowed horrific bushfire seasons, storms, deep drought and a pandemic. I don’t suppose that anyone of us may have foreseen that and that’s why we have to take choices which aren’t choices we’d normally take.

Not choices we’re blissful to take, however that now we have to take. That’s why we’re doing what now we have to do. We’re pondering and seeking to the longer term, as a result of actually, by the top of the 12 months, I shudder to suppose how many individuals in New South Wales might be with no job.