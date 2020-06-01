Coronavirus Australia latest updates: NSW healthcare workers protest pay freeze as legal threat to Queensland border closure looms – live news | Australia news

“We are arguing that the Queensland government did not have the constitutional right to shut the border,” Mahoneys litigation associate Mitchell Downes stated in an announcement on the agency’s web site.

He stated the transfer was a part of a wider effort to assist Queensland’s tourism trade get well from the consequences that COVID-19 had had on the trade and companies and those who depend on it.

A gofundme web page has been arrange to fund the problem and permit the plaintiffs to begin the case within the High Court “as soon as possible”.

The Australian reported the problem had been lodged on Monday, with six plaintiffs together with a Brisbane journey company and a Cairns constitution operator, plus interstate people and an organization.”