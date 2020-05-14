Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Wolfsburg clash after quarantine breach | Football News





Heiko Herrlich will certainly have to delay to organize his very first video game as Augsburg supervisor

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will certainly miss the club’s very first video game when the Bundesliga returns to on Saturday, since he damaged quarantine policies.

Herrlich claimed on Thursday that he left the group resort briefly to browse through a grocery store looking for tooth paste and also skin lotion.

Hours later on, he validated he would certainly miss Saturday’s video game, claiming: “In this situation I have not lived up to my position as a role model to my team and to the public.”

Heiko Herrlich will certainly not sustain the group on Saturday due to an infraction of the COVID procedure. He regrets his error. In the following couple of days extra corona examinations will certainly be performed. After 2 adverse examination outcomes, Heiko Herrlich will certainly return to educating at FCAugsburg pic.twitter.com/RHII5uXVEj — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World)May 14, 2020

The video game versus Wolfsburg was to be Herrlich’s very first video game accountable of 14 th-place Augsburg.

He was designated in March yet has yet to look after a video game, since the organization was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Augsburg state Herrlich will certainly organize training once more just after two times evaluating adverse for the coronavirus.