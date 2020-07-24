Coronavirus: ATP, WTA cancel China events, including Shenzhen Finals | Tennis News





Ashleigh Barty won in 2015’s WTA Finals when it was kept in Shenzhen for the very first time in 2015

The ATP and WTA have actually cancelled all their staying China competitions this year, including the WTA Finals, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than attempting to move or reschedule any of these 11 events, they have actually been ditched after China’s General Administration of Sport stated the nation would not host any worldwide sporting events for the rest of 2020.

Both organisations had actually held out hope of getting exemptions for their events as they attempted to play as numerous competitions as possible in a currently greatly interfered with season.

However, both launched declarations yielding defeat within minutes of each other.

“We are extremely disappointed that our world-class events in China will not take place this year,” WTA president Steve Simon stated in a declaration.

The WTA had 7 competitions in China in its provisionary calendar for the rest of the year, including the season-ending WTA Finals.

Daniil Medvedev beat Alexander Zverev at last year’s Shanghai Masters inChina

The ATP has actually cancelled the Shanghai Masters, Asia’s just ATP Masters 1000 competition, the China Open in Beijing, an ATP 500 occasion, in addition to the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships, ATP 250 events.

“Its with a heavy heart that we announce ATP tournaments will not be played in China this year,” stated ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

“We respect the Chinese government’s decision to do what’s best for the country in response to the unprecedented global situation.”

The $14 million WTA Finals, objected to by the leading 8 songs gamers and 8 doubles groups on the planet, relocated to Shenzhen in 2015 after being kept in Singapore given that 2014.

“We’ll look forward to 2021 and be back,” Steve Simon stated today when inquired about the possibility of the Finals being cancelled.

“We have other contingency plans in place for events … to hopefully replace some of that business but we’ll see where those discussions continue.”

China has actually handled to lower the variety of brand-new COVID-19 cases given that the peak of the break out in the nation in February however has actually bewared about resuming sporting events.

This week, however, the ATP cancelled its competition that was slated for Washington, with certifying to start onAug 13.

The WTA still plans to go back to action with the Palermo Open in Sicily on August 3 while the next Grand Slam competition currently is the United States Open, which is expected to begin in New York on August 31.