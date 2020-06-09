Image copyright

How much coronavirus transmission comes from individuals with no symptoms is still a “big unknown”, a World Health Organization scientist has clarified.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said on Monday it was “very rare” for asymptomatic people to pass the disease on.

But she’s now stressed this observation was centered on a relatively small set of studies.

Evidence suggests people with symptoms are most infectious, however the disease could be passed on before they develop.

Although a proportion of individuals test positive with no symptoms, it is not known how many of those people continue to infect others.

Dr Van Kerkhove said the data she was discussing originated from countries that had performed “detailed contact tracing”,

Looking at investigations of clusters of infections from various countries, she said that where an asymptomatic case had been followed up it absolutely was “very rare” to locate secondary infections among their contacts.

But she it was still a “big open question” as to perhaps the same was true globally.

The uncertainties involved emphasise the importance of lockdown measures in “massively reduc[ing] the numbers of people infected,” said Prof Liam Smeeth, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He said he’d been “surprised” by the WHO statement but hadn’t seen the info it was centered on.

Director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, Dr Michael Ryan, said that he was “absolutely convinced” asymptomatic transmission was occurring, “the question is how much”.

Dr Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s head of emerging diseases, made the distinction between three categories:

People who never develop symptoms (asymptomatic)

People who test positive once they don’t yet have symptoms – but go on to build up them (pre-symptomatic)

People with very mild or atypical symptoms who don’t realise they will have coronavirus

Some reports distinguish between these categories while others don’t and she said this, along with the relatively small sets of people studied, make it difficult to draw firm conclusions.

But Dr Van Kerkhove said the weight of evidence suggested people who never develop symptoms did not play a significant role in passing on herpes in the locations studied.

Studies which tested types of the population to locate asymptomatic cases, and then traced their contacts, found far fewer secondary infections than in the contacts of individuals who’d had symptoms.

This led the WHO, in guidance on wearing masks published at the week-end, to conclude: “The available evidence from contact tracing reported by member states suggests that asymptomatically-infected individuals are much less likely to transmit the virus than those who develop symptoms”

In England, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been regularly testing a sample of the population.

It has unearthed that, of those that have so far tested positive for Covid-19, only 29% reported “any evidence of symptoms” at that time they were tested, or at the previous or following visits.

Contact-tracing studies from a quantity of countries declare that while “true” asymptomatic cases “rarely transmit” disease, transmission may appear before or on the afternoon symptoms first appear once they may be very mild, according to Prof Babak Javid, an infectious diseases consultant at the University of Cambridge.

People can have detectable amounts of herpes in their system roughly three days before developing symptoms and appear to be capable to passing it on during this period, specially the day before or on the day symptoms begin.

Pre-symptomatic transmission has “important implications” for track, trace and isolation measures, Prof Javid said.

Under the terms of the contact-tracing schemes now operational throughout the UK, somebody who passed on the infection while pre-symptomatic could still have their contacts traced when they developed symptoms. Someone who never experienced symptoms wouldn’t trigger the exact same process.

While people without symptoms do seem to be effective at infecting the others, current evidence still suggests people with symptoms are the highest risk.

A positive result alone does not tell you simply how much of herpes someone has in their system. And this – what exactly is known as the viral load – alongside whether an infected person is sneezing and coughing and what type of contact they’re having with other people, influences how likely they are to pass the sickness on.

Dr Van Kerkhove pointed out since coronavirus mainly “passes through infectious droplets”, it’s when individuals are coughing or sneezing that they’re most in a position to transmit the condition.

