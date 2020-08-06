Coronavirus: Ashanti Gold respond to positive tests rumours ahead of Confederation Cup

The Miners respond to speculation about confirmed cases in their camp amid preparations for the return of football

Ashanti Gold have denied media reports of positive coronavirus tests in their camp as they step up preparations for the Caf Confederation Cup.

News making the rounds was that the Miners recorded positive results as players and officials were reportedly tested.

The Obuasi-based side is bracing themselves for a possible domestic football return in October as well as their adventure in the 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup.

“We would like to emphatically state that, none of our players and officials has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” the Miners announced on their official website on Thursday.

“The club’s screening exercise is scheduled to take place this week; results will only be known after players and officials have been tested. All contrary publications should, therefore, be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves.

“The playing body is scheduled for a screening exercise on Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 whiles the entire backroom staff would undergo testing on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

“This decision is necessitated by Management’s objective to prepare the team for a possible resumption of football activities in Ghana.

“The screening exercise…