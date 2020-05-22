Coronavirus: Arsenal confirm they will refund ticket holders | Football News







Arsenal have confirmed that ticket holders will be entitled to a refund for the membership’s final 10 matches of the marketing campaign.

Arsenal say it’s “inevitable” the season will be concluded behind closed doorways, with the Premier League concentrating on a return to motion subsequent month.

The membership have confirmed that supporters can both obtain a full refund or have credit score issued in direction of ticket purchases subsequent season.

An Arsenal assertion learn: “As a results of latest Government statements and Premier League discussions it’s now sadly inevitable that as a result of COVID-19 pandemic our remaining residence and away matches of the 2019/20 season will be performed behind closed doorways, with no followers current.

“These unprecedented times have changed so much in all of our lives and although the UK Government strategy means that we now intend to complete the 2019/20 season respecting new parameters, we are disappointed at the prospect of fans not being at matches in the near future.

“Like everybody, we look ahead to the day after we are all in a position to safely return to matches.

“As previously stated, supporters will be entitled to a credit or refund for any match tickets or hospitality they have already purchased for future behind-closed-doors matches in the 2019/20 season.

“Whether as a part of a season ticket or for a person match, supporters will be provided a credit score for subsequent season or a refund. This behind-closed-doors credit score will be along with the 2 unused cup credit already resulting from basic admission season ticket holders.

“The process to credit/refund supporters who have purchased match tickets and or hospitality for these fixtures will begin immediately. Full details and timings will be communicated directly to fans.”