Coronavirus: Armenia reports 665 new cases, 746 recoveries on June 18 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 665 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 18,698 at the time of 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, the Ministry of Health reports.

746 more patients have recovered from the condition with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 7,560.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 7 to 309.

The latest victims were 62 (male), 65 (female), 70 (male), 79 (female), 64 (female), 85 (male) and 76 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health issues, the ministry said.

In addition, 2 cases of death were recorded on Wednesday if the patients tested positive for COVID-19, nevertheless the cause of death was yet another disease. The total of such cases is 101.

The amount of active cases is 10,728.

As many as 89,992 tests have now been performed in the united states since the infection outbreak.