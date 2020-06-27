Coronavirus: Armenia reports 662 new cases on June 27 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 662 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour interval, bringing the nationwide tally to 23,909 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, the Ministry of Health reports.

762 extra sufferers have recovered from Covid-19 with the full variety of recoveries now standing at 12,911.

The COVID-19 deaths have elevated by 10 to 420.

The newest victims had been 70 (male), 83 (feminine), 64 (feminine), 81 (male), 72 (male), 60 (male), 97 (feminine), 81 (male), 89 (feminine) and 60 (male) years previous. Except for the final one, all had underlying persistent well being circumstances, the ministry mentioned.

In addition, 2 cases of dying had been registered up to now day when the sufferers examined constructive for COVID-19, however the reason for dying was one other illness. The whole of such cases is 133.

The variety of lively cases is 10,445.

As many as 107,108 checks have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.