Coronavirus: Armenia reports 535 new cases, 18 more deaths on July 8 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 535 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 29,820 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, the Ministry of Health reports.

520 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the total amount of recoveries now standing at 17,427.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 18 to 521.

The latest victims were 68 (male), 71 (male), 84 (female), 78 (female), 34 (female), 93 (female), 83 (female), 39 (female), 71 (male), 68 (male), 78 (male), 75 (male), 68 (male), 54 (female), 73 (male), 75 (male), 82 (male) and 70 (male) yrs . old. All had underlying chronic health conditions.

The number of active cases is 11,708.

As many as 127,171 tests have been performed in the country because the disease outbreak.