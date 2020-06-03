Coronavirus: Armenia reports 515 new cases on June 3 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 515 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 10,524 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, the Ministry of Health reports.

27 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the full variety of recoveries now standing at 3,454.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 12 to 170. The newest victims had been 64 (feminine), 82 (male), 64 (male), 86 (male), 79 (male), 54 (male), 68 (male), 85 (feminine), 46 (feminine), 79 (feminine), 83 (male) and 62 (feminine) years outdated. All had underlying continual well being situations, the ministry stated.

In addition, 3 cases of loss of life had been recorded on Tuesday when the sufferers had examined constructive for coronavirus, however the reason for loss of life was one other illness. The complete of such cases is 59.

The variety of energetic cases is 6,841.

As many as 61,650 exams have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.