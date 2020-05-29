Coronavirus: Armenia reports 460 new cases on May 29 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 460 new coronavirus infections, bringing the full variety of cases to eight,676 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, the Ministry of Health reports.

10 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the full variety of recoveries now standing at 3,297.

The Covid-19 fatalities have grown by 7 to 120. The newest victims have been 72 (male), 42 (feminine), 59 (male), 66 (male), 65 (feminine), 64 (male) and 56 (feminine) years outdated. Except for the final affected person, all had underlying persistent well being circumstances, the ministry mentioned.

In addition, one case of loss of life was recorded on Thursday when the affected person had examined optimistic for COVID-19, however the reason for loss of life was one other illness. The whole of such cases is 45.

The variety of lively cases is 5,214.

As many as 56,042 checks have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.