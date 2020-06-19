Coronavirus: Armenia reports 459 new cases on June 19 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 459 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 19,157 at the time of 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, the Ministry of Health reports.

706 more patients have recovered from the illness with the full total number of recoveries now standing at 8,266.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 10 to 319.

In addition, 9 cases of death were recorded before day if the patients tested positive for COVID-19, however the cause of death was still another disease. The total of such cases is 110.

As many as 1,951 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.