Coronavirus: Armenia reports 442 new cases, 15 deaths on May 28 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 442 new coronavirus infections, bringing the whole variety of circumstances to eight,216 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, the Ministry of Health reports.

32 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the whole variety of recoveries now standing at 3,287.

The Covid-19 fatalities have grown by 15 to 113. The oldest sufferer was 92 and the youngest 43 years outdated, the ministry mentioned.

The variety of lively circumstances is 4,772.

As many as 54,931 assessments have been carried out within the nation because the illness outbreak.

According to the most recent information, 271 sufferers are in critical situation, whereas 53 others are in vital situation with 18 residents put on ventilators.