Coronavirus: Armenia reports 372 new cases on May 27 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 372 new coronavirus infections, bringing the whole variety of cases to 7,774 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, the Ministry of Health reports.

35 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the whole variety of recoveries now standing at 3,255.

The Covid-19 fatalities have grown by 7 to 98.

The newest victims had been 85 (feminine), 78 (feminine), 69 (feminine), 60 (feminine), 76 (male), 66 (feminine) and 56 (male) years previous. Except for the final affected person, all had underlying continual well being circumstances, the ministry stated.

In addition, 5 cases of demise had been recorded on Tuesday when the sufferers had examined optimistic for Covid-19, however the reason for demise was one other illness. The complete of such cases is 44.

The variety of energetic cases is 4,377.

As many as 53,678 exams have been carried out within the nation for the reason that illness outbreak.