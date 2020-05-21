Coronavirus: Armenia reports 335 new cases, 162 recoveries on May 21 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 335 new coronavirus infections, bringing the whole variety of circumstances to five,606 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, the Ministry of Health reports.

162 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the whole variety of recoveries now standing at 2,581.

The variety of COVID-19 fatalities has grown by three to 70.

The newest victims had been 64 (male), 65 (male) and 90 (male) years previous and had underlying power well being circumstances, the ministry mentioned.

In addition, two circumstances of dying had been recorded on Wednesday when the sufferers had examined constructive for COVID-19, however the reason for dying was one other illness. The whole of such circumstances is 29.

2,928 sufferers with COVID-19 are presently present process remedy.

As many as 45,822 checks have been carried out within the nation for the reason that illness outbreak.

The ministry as soon as once more urges you to:

• Stay at house

• Limit bodily contact

• Take care of private hygiene

• Wash arms for at the very least 20 seconds, particularly earlier than consuming and after coming house

• Avoid public areas and transportation as a lot as doable

• Maintain at the very least 1-meter distance when chatting with somebody

• Inform a physician when experiencing flu-like signs as an alternative of resorting to self-remedy

• Upon getting back from a rustic the place the coronavirus has a big unfold, follow self-isolation for 14 days whereas being in contact together with your polyclinic physician

• Regularly test your temperature whereas informing your physician of the outcomes

• Don’t panic and comply with your physician’s recommendation