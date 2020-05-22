Coronavirus: Armenia reports 322 new cases, 293 recoveries on May 22 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 322 new coronavirus infections, bringing the whole variety of circumstances to five,928 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, the Ministry of Health reports.

293 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the whole variety of recoveries now standing at 2,874.

The variety of COVID-19 fatalities has elevated by four to 74.

The newest victims had been 52 (male), 81 (male), 61 (male), 82 (male) years previous and had underlying power well being circumstances, the ministry stated.

In addition, one case of dying was recorded on Thursday when the affected person had examined constructive for COVID-19, however the reason for dying was one other illness. The whole of such circumstances is 28.

The variety of energetic circumstances is 2,952.

As many as 47,654 assessments have been carried out within the nation for the reason that illness outbreak.

