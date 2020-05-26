Coronavirus: Armenia reports 289 new cases on May 26 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 289 new coronavirus infections, bringing the overall variety of cases to 7,402 in the nation since 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, the Ministry of Health reports.

75 much more individuals have actually recouped from the illness with the overall variety of recuperations currently standing at 3,220

The COVID-19 casualties have actually expanded by 4 to 91.

The newest sufferers were 85 (man), 70 (lady), 83 (lady) and also 81 (lady) years of ages and also had hidden persistent wellness problems, the ministry stated.

In enhancement, 39 coronavirus individuals have actually passed away from an additional illness up until now.

The variety of energetic cases is 4,052

As numerous as 52,554 examinations have actually been done in the nation given that the illness episode.