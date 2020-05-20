Coronavirus: Armenia reports 230 new cases, 255 recoveries on May 20 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 230 new coronavirus infections, bringing the overall variety of cases to 5,271 in the nation since 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, the Ministry of Health reports.

255 a lot more individuals have actually recouped from the condition with the overall variety of recoveries currently standing at 2,419

The variety of COVID-19 casualties has actually expanded by 3 to 67.

The most current targets were 78 (man), 65 (lady) as well as 68 (man) years of ages as well as had hidden persistent health and wellness problems, the ministry claimed.

In enhancement, 2 cases of fatality were taped on Tuesday when the individuals had actually evaluated favorable for COVID-19, however the reason of fatality was an additional condition. The overall of such cases is 27.

2,758 individuals with COVID-19 are presently undertaking therapy.

As numerous as 44,071 examinations have actually been done in the nation considering that the condition episode.