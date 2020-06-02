Coronavirus: Armenia reports 13-fold increase in cases in two months – Panorama

The epidemic state of affairs in Armenian stays dire, the Head of Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Artavazd Vanyan acknowledged on Tuesday.

“We had threefold increase in coronavirus cases in April to compare with March, while in May the cases soar 13-fold in two months. That is to say after lifting the restrictions, large public gatherings followed,” Vanyan stated at a briefing following the common assembly on the Commandant’s Office.

The Head of the Center referred to as as soon as once more on the general public to keep up security measures and keep away from organizing and attending public occasions.

“If we fail to limit our interactions, the negative dynamics will continue. It is especially recommended to refrain from attending memorial ceremonies and funeral. Another problem remains people’s gatherings in the their yards in the evenings,” stated Vanyan.

Vanyan additionally warned towards pilgrimages which can consequence in uncontrolled unfold of the virus.