Coronavirus: Are quarantine ‘support bubbles’ safe?

An idea originated in New Zealand, the “social bubble” concept calls for a couple or house holds to agree to exclusive in-person socializing together, the Associated Press reports, to limit the risk of potential illness.

Support bubbles are only recommended, however, if all participants consent to truly heed safe social distancing instructions beyond it.

“You are now swimming in the same pool with not just that person, but all the people those people are interacting with,” Dr. Aaron Milstone of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said of the theory.

Across the pond, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced early in the day this month that single parents or adults living alone can cause support bubbles with yet another household. Participants are advised to keep a physical distance of at least six-and-a-half-feet apart when meeting with the others, either outside or indoors.

In addition, a recent study from the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Human Behavior suggested that such bubbles could work better to flatten the COVID-19 infection curve in comparison with other socialization strategies, such as ending up in other members of one’s neighborhood.

However, it really is still too soon to determine whether these social bubbles “will work” on a bigger scale, per the Associated Press.

“I don’t think we could promise people complete safety when they have face-to-face connection with others outside their household,” study co-author Per Block of Oxford University commented of the findings.

According to an April study conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and five federal agencies, one-third of Americans have struggled with anxiety or depression during the COVID-19 crisis.

