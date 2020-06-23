Coronavirus: Are Australia’s numbers at risk of escalating?

Image copyright

Officials have urged Australians not to become complacent with social distancing





Australia has been hailed as a worldwide success story in suppressing the spread of Covid-19.

The virus did not simply take hold as feared because of quick shutdown measures, including border closures and the mandatory quarantine of travellers.

Australia has reported just over 7,400 cases, far less than many nations. It has seen 102 deaths – the last was a month ago.

Since May, the country has entered a phased exit from lockdown restrictions since the curve flattened.

But within the last few week there is a rise in cases in Victoria, mostly in hawaii capital Melbourne.

Concern has crept back in public conversation: Is this a small setback, or would it be something more sustained?

What’s happened in Victoria?

On 13 June, Australia’s chief medical officer Dr Brendan Murphy noted that community transmission seemed to only show up in Victoria, the second-most populous state.

He said the virus have been effectively expunged in many parts of the united states. Even probably the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), which includes Sydney, had not reported a local transmission in weeks. That remains the case.

Victoria's health officials say infections have increased due to complacency





But Victoria’s situation has worsened since that time – a typical 18 new infections were reported daily last week. About half are believed to involve clusters, specially transmissions between family members and quarantine staff.

Prof Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, said the state had seen “very low” levels of community transmission since February, but it was now “re-emerging because people are not doing things as stringently as they might have done a month, two months ago.”

How bad would be the numbers?

This is the greatest increase Australia has seen in 8 weeks, but it remains well short of the peak in March.

Australia's infections began to considerably dip from April





There are now over 100 active cases in Victoria, mainly contracted before fortnight. But in late March there have been over 100 new cases being reported every day.

At that time, a few hundred individuals with the virus were in hospital across the country, and daily infections were climbing by about 25%.

On Monday, that rate was at 0.4% and there were nine people being treated in Victoria’s well-prepared hospitals.

Testing is also rigorous, widespread and accessible to anyone with even mild symptoms.

Australia’s numbers continue to sit well below many nations. Globally, about 183,000 new worldwide cases were reported in the 24 hours to Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The US has seen probably the most deaths – more than 120,000 – followed by Brazil, which has exceeded 50,000.

How are Australian authorities responding?

The Victorian government has brought right back tougher restrictions and extended a state of emergency until 12 July.

They also have zeroed in on six suburban “hotspots” – all in Melbourne. Fifty-person medical teams have already been dispatched to expand testing and trace over 1,000 contacts of patients. If numbers increase, residents may face localised stay-at-home orders again.

Health officials blamed much of the issue on family gatherings, allowed since April, where “hugging and kissing” had occurred against advice.

Victoria has reduced a 20-person limit in house holds to five, and delayed further easing restrictions for pubs and restaurants.

The Australian Football League (AFL) called off one match after a player tested positive on the weekend.

Despite concerns a Black Lives Matter rally held in the city fourteen days ago could contribute to the increase, health officials have said there is no evidence that new cases were acquired there.

How is the rest of Australia responding?

Other states have reported hardly any, if any, cases before month.

Many had already expressed reluctance about opening their borders to Victoria and NSW, which have seen the most infections. The latest spike probably will lead to further delays, some premiers have signalled.

On Monday, NSW told its residents to reconsider visiting hotspots in Victoria.

While Victoria’s cases make up 25 % of the national total, NSW has closer to a third. When asked by reporters why local transmission had not been a larger problem there, Dr Murphy suggested it had been “good luck”.

How great is just a ‘second wave’ risk?

When restrictions were first eased in May, health officials warned it might be almost impossible to prevent having some further outbreaks.

They say they are confident they can prevent a second wave if they will get on top of clusters quickly.

Australia’s success has consistently been related to its strong public health response. It remains within an enviable position of to be able to target outbreaks while they are still relatively confined and small in number.

“It’s still too early to say how the Victorian outbreaks are going, but they are throwing every resource at this,” Dr Murphy told reporters on Monday.

He said a second wave was when “the outbreak is such that you don’t think the public health measures can easily control it in the short term”.

Is a second wave of coronavirus on the way?

A concern would have been a leap of several hundred cases – a level far above the few dozen seen to date.

“The early signs are that it is perhaps not escalating at the moment, [but] we have to ensure it is brought under control,” Dr Murphy said.

“I have great confidence in the Victorians’ response on this.”

Reporting by the BBC’s Frances Mao

