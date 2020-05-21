Coronavirus antibody tests to be provided on NHS after government signs deal

Antibody tests for coronavirus will be provided on the NHS below a brand new deal signed by the government, Downing Street has mentioned.

NHS and care staff are set to be the primary in line for the tests, which might inform whether or not an individual has had the virus and thus produced the antibodies to struggle it.

It is hoped that individuals who have already had the virus will develop some form of immunity to it, although scientists are as but uncertain the extent to which that is the case for Covid-19.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Experts say elevated herd immunity to the illness is required to enable extra individuals to return to regular life with out disruptive lockdown measures.

The deal to provide the tests was signed with Swiss multinational pharmaceutical firm Roche. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is anticipated to set out extra particulars of the deal later at the moment.

The prime minister’s official spokesman instructed reporters: “The tests will be free for individuals who want them, as you’d anticipate.

“NHS and care workers will be prioritised for the tests.”

More follows…