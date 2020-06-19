Coronavirus antibodies may last only two to three months after infection, study suggests – Panorama

Coronavirus antibodies may last only two to three months after an individual becomes infected with Covid-19, CNBC reports citing a new study published Thursday in Nature Medicine.

Researchers examined 37 asymptomatic people, those who never developed symptoms, in the Wanzhou District of China. They compared their antibody response to that of 37 people who have symptoms. The researchers found people without symptoms had a weaker antibody response than people that have symptoms.

Within eight weeks, 81% of the asymptomatic people saw a reduction in neutralizing antibodies, in contrast to 62% of symptomatic patients. Additionally, antibodies fell to undetectable levels in 40% of asymptomatic people, in contrast to 12.9% of symptomatic people, according to the study’s findings.

Though the study is small, the researchers noted the findings may spur some world leaders to rethink issuing so-called “immunity passports.” Some countries have considered issuing passports or risk-free certificates to people who have antibodies against Covid-19, enabling them to travel or get back to work assuming that they truly are protected against reinfection.