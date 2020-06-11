Coronavirus: Another 100,000 US deaths by September as cases pass 2m, doctor warns

As the number of coronavirus cases passes 2 million in the US an infectious illness expert has warned still another 100,000 Americans could die by Labor Day on 7 September, not quite doubling the existing death toll to about 200,000.

Different data tracking tallies marked the 2 million barrier on Wednesday, as the official count from John Hopkins University is likely to pass the milestone on Thursday night or Friday morning.

While deaths in the US currently stand at 112,726, almost 30 per cent of the worldwide total of 413,854, that number could rise even further by September.





Infectious illness experts from the Emory University School of Medicine warned that at the rate around 1,500 deaths daily, we will hit about 200,000 deaths in the US in the autumn.

“That is a very sobering number,” Dr Carlos del Rio, a professor of medicine and worldwide health, said during a virtual briefing to mark the passing of 100,000 deaths in May.

“I think what we’re beginning to see in the US is a certain stabilisation and plateauing in the number of cases, as well as the number of deaths.”

As states continue reopening across the country, Mr del Rio said it had been essential to track and isolate new infections to stop another wave.

“I think we’re going to see little outbreaks, but the idea is to make sure that those outbreaks don’t become large outbreaks, and we can contain them so you can actually limit the spread of infection,” that he said. “Because obviously as you’re opening up the economy, you will have cases, there’s no doubt.”

Following the nationwide protests of days gone by two weeks, health officials urged anyone who took part to get tested.

Since the 25 May death of George Floyd in police custody, thousands took to the streets in cities around the world to protest against racial injustice, frequently not social distancing or wearing face masks.

An uptick in new cases was reported in 21 states while nine states confirmed an increase in hospitalisations since Memorial Day – 25 May – according to data compiled by The New York Times.

Those included Texas, California, Arizona, Utah, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon and Mississippi.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and lead expert on the White House coronavirus taskforce, said he was “very concerned the protests could trigger new infections”.





“Every time I hear about or see the congregation of large crowds at a time and geographic area where there is active infection transmission, it is a perfect setup for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating these blips that might turn into some surges,” Mr Fauci said.

“A situation where you have a lot of confusion and a little bit of chaos, people running back and forth, taking their masks off, being close in proximity, that does pose a risk.”

At a White House press briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said they were monitoring recent spikes in cases but they weren’t a concern to the coronavirus task force.

Referencing a report in the journal Nature on Europe’s lockdowns, Ms McEnany said mitigation efforts had saved about 3 million lives in the US.

“Another study found that the shutdown efforts prevented 50 million additional coronavirus cases,” Ms McEnany said. “So those are two very encouraging studies underscoring the work of the American people.”