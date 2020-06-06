Coronavirus and the world leaders embracing denial, quackery and conspiracy

Short of war, there are few tougher tests for a government than the arrival of a fresh plague.

The spread of the new coronavirus has killed hundreds of thousands and upended the world. Dealing with an not known pandemic, even one so widely predicted, has needed fast, drastic decisions across government, with little information to go on.

Faced with such a trial, many countries and their leaders have tried to complete their best, some with precious few resources, and attemptedto follow most readily useful practice and medical advice to protect their people.

Yet a tiny group of the others have stood out by instead forging their own distinct paths. Across the world, some of these outliers have sometimes embraced an assortment of denial, quackery, conspiracy-mongering and the plain bizarre.

For example, while most African states have already been commended because of their quick reactions to the pandemic, the baffling course the Tanzanian government has brought has marked it out as one of the most worrying cases on the continent.